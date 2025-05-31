Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has questioned the sincerity of French President Emmanuel Macron’s support for the Ukraine peace process. In a Telegram post on Friday, Zakharova referenced a recent France Info report about a Ukrainian intelligence unit called the ‘International Revenge’ tactical group, which reportedly includes foreign fighters, among them French nationals, training for combat on the front lines.Zakharova noted that many French citizens were shocked by the revelation that their countrymen are already “serving the Kiev regime.” The unit reportedly comprises both civilians and military personnel from France, some of whom confirmed their deployment to the frontline.She also highlighted what she described as the group’s neo-Nazi symbolism, emphasizing that its name and insignia—featuring skulls, dark imagery, and the Latin motto “Memento Audere Semper” (“Remember to dare always”)—reflect neo-Nazi revanchist ideology. Zakharova linked the motto to Italian fascist Gabriele D’Annunzio and his World War-era naval units.“These French revanchist neo-fascists are unapologetic,” Zakharova wrote, adding that they openly boast about coming to fight Russians “without sparing bullets” and express hopes to confront Russia directly.These revelations, Zakharova argued, undermine Macron’s claims of dedication to peace. Since the conflict escalated in February 2022, France has provided Ukraine with over €3.7 billion ($4.1 billion) in military aid, according to the Kiel Institute.Macron has proposed sending French troops to Ukraine if a peace deal is reached, suggesting that a French-British “reassurance force” could deter Russia. This plan, announced in March, sparked protests in Paris against what opponents called NATO’s aggressive stance.Moscow continues to reject any NATO presence in Ukraine, blaming the military alliance’s eastward expansion as a key cause of the conflict.On May 16, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Istanbul for their first formal talks since 2022, resulting in the largest prisoner exchange so far and an agreement to draft written proposals for future negotiations, with Russia suggesting the next round on June 2.

