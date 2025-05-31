Why Kids In This Kashmiri School Don't Want To Go Home

Representational Photo

By Muntashir Kifayat Hussain

When I first heard the government had started pre-primary classes in our schools, I was hopeful. But also worried. We've had big plans before. What we often don't have is heart. And that's what these three-year-olds need the most.

People think it's just teaching tiny children their ABCs or counting to ten. But it's more than that.

You're not managing a classroom, you're shaping a world. These kids are three or four. They don't even know what school is. And yet we expect them to sit in rows, stay quiet, and clap when we say clap. It doesn't work like that.

So when I got a chance to visit a remote primary school in Budgam as part of an academic monitoring team, I didn't expect much. The place was far out, surrounded by green hills and silence. I assumed we'd find cracked walls, dusty benches, and bored children. I was wrong.

Before we even reached the school gate, a group of small children met us on the road. They were carrying flowers-tiny hands gripping stems with a kind of excitement that can't be faked. I asked one of them,“Yeh phool kis ke liye hain?” He looked up and smiled.“Hamalay teacher ka birthday hai,” he said. It's our teacher's birthday.

Another boy, maybe four years old, added,“Woh mela dost hai. He bathes us, plays with us, kisses and hugs us.” That line stayed with me. Mela dost. My friend. Not sir, not master ji, not ustaad. Just... friend.

When we reached the school, the kids guided us in. I opened the gate and paused. It felt like I had stepped into a dream. There were flower beds, colourful balls of all sizes, soft cradles, musical drums. The walls were painted in bright, happy colours. The children ran in ahead of us, kicking the balls with pure joy.

And something inside me softened. I kicked a ball too. Laughed. We all did. The kids, my colleagues, even the teacher we'd come to observe. For a while, it was hard to tell who the grownups were.

Later, I sat with the teacher, still a bit stunned. I told him how much I appreciated what he'd created. He nodded and said something I'll never forget:“A school should be a place where a child wants to be.”

He told me about how colours, toys, music and warmth weren't just accessories. They were the foundation.“We don't start with correction,” he said,“we start with connection.”

No pressure, no shouting. Just kindness and play. Every morning, the kids are welcomed like family. There are no punishments, no scolding. Just big smiles and warm hugs.

I asked him how he managed all this. The infrastructure, the supplies, the materials. Surely, there must have been a grant or some NGO support?

He laughed.“Funds are of no value when you know the value of what you're doing.”

Then he told me: they spent ₹50,000, all from their own pockets and a little help from the local community. That's it. ₹50,000 brought in 50 new children. Fifty new families who now trust and love this school. Fifty tiny humans who would rather be at school than at home.

He didn't boast. He just explained.“Children don't learn because we teach. They learn because they feel safe, seen, and loved.”

I thought back to many government schools I've visited where pre-primary classrooms are either empty or too harsh for such little children. Cold walls. No toys. No music. No colour. Just files and rules and forms.

That's not what we need. We need places where children can run barefoot on soft grass, where they can splash paint with their fingers, where a teacher greets them like an old friend, not a gatekeeper.

We talk a lot about NEP 2020 and ECCE and alignment with private standards. But are we asking the right questions? Do we even know what a three-year-old needs?

This school in Budgam did. Not with policies, but with empathy.

Before I left, I looked around one last time. A boy was sitting on the floor, patting a plastic drum. Another kid was lying in a cradle, smiling at the ceiling. The teacher was wiping a child's nose with one hand and handing out picture books with the other. No stress. Just soft noise, like music.

It made me realise: maybe the real lesson is not in training or buildings or policies. Maybe it's just this: create a space where children are happy, and everything else will follow.

We don't need much. Just intention. And maybe a few flowers.

The writer is a teacher at Boys High School Narbal, Kashmir.