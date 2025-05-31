Religious Delegation From Türkiye And Georgia Visits Shusha

MENAFN - AzerNews) A delegation of religious leaders from Türkiye and Georgia has arrived in the city of Shusha as part of a visit organized by the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan and its affiliated Moral Values Promotion Foundation,reports.

According to the information, the delegation will tour several historic sites in Shusha, including the Yukhari Govhar Agha, Ashaghi Govhar Agha, and Saatli mosques, as well as the iconic Cidir Plain.

The trip, which is attended by more than 30 Azerbaijani religious figures, is organized by Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations and the Foundation for the Promotion of Spiritual Values ​​operating under its leadership.

The visit will last until June 2 and is aimed at further strengthening religious and spiritual ties, unity and solidarity with compatriots living abroad.