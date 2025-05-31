Azerbaijani Parliament Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev.....(Update)
The Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova informed about this at today's session of the parliament.
"The opening of an international airport in Lachin, a region of strategic importance, marks a significant step in Azerbaijan's continued progress toward its national goals," the Speaker stated.
Gafarova noted that the inauguration of the Lachin International Airport, held two days earlier on Azerbaijan's Independence Day, was attended by President Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Lachin now hosts the third international airport built on territories liberated from occupation.
“An important summit was also held in Lachin on Independence Day, bringing together the President of Azerbaijan, the President of Türkiye, and the Prime Minister of Pakistan. This gathering was a new display of strategic unity among three friendly and brotherly nations that share common values. The decisions made during the summit will undoubtedly open a new chapter in cooperation across various fields,” she added.
