Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Deepen Legal Collaboration With New Partnership Deal (PHOTO)
The ministers highlighted the centuries-old friendship and brotherhood between the two countries, noting that the close ties continue to strengthen today thanks to the important roles played by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
During the meeting, the ministers explored prospects for collaboration and addressed other mutually important issues. They also emphasized the successful multilateral cooperation among member states within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States in this area.
A key outcome of the meeting was the signing of the Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2025-2026.
The initiative delineates a comprehensive framework of targeted interventions, encompassing legal pedagogy, optimization of notarial methodologies, digital transformation within the judicial ecosystem, inter-legislative synergies, judicial acumen, and reciprocal knowledge transfer between the respective ministries over the forthcoming biennium.
