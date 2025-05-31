403
Trump Urges To Lift Debt Ceiling .. Or Face Catastrophe
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 31 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump has called for lifting the debt ceiling amid concerns that possible payment default may incur catastrophic consequences.
Speaking at a news conference with the renowned billionaire, Ellon Musk, Trump said the Republican party desires to pass a bill in this respect. "With all of the great things it does, including an extension of debt, the extension -- we have to extend the debt. If we don't extend debt, we're in default.
"Now, the Democrats might like our country to be in default. But in 250 years, we've never been in default. That was handed to them by a very well-meaning man that gave it to them because he thought it was the right thing to do. It could have been their problem before the election, but this man thought it was the right thing to do, and he was well-meaning.
Arguing that this enormous issue should have been thrashed out by the his predecessor Joe Biden and his party, the Democrats, Trump indicated that he has no illicit hard feelings against Biden. "But that was put on our plate when it should have been on the Democrats'." "September 28th, a famous date, it should have been taken care of by the Democrats. But this person, a man of power, gave it to us so that in June that comes due. Well, we have to take care of that because, if we don't take care of it, we have a country in default."
The president affirmed his strong desire to "get rid of the debt ceiling which he called "the debt extension .. because we really need an extension.
"I think you should get rid of it. It's too catastrophic."
The debt limit was last suspended by Congress as part of a bipartisan bill struck between former president Biden and GOP leadership in 2023, staving off the threat of national default through early 2025.
The Treasury Department said back in January that the government would have to implement extraordinary measures to keep the nation from defaulting on its more than USD 30 trillion debt, a scenario experts have warned would have disastrous economic effects for the U.S.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is urging Congress to raise the nationآ's debt ceiling by mid-July to prevent a default, warning such extraordinary measures could be exhausted in August when Congress is set to be in recess.
Republicans are looking to raise the debt ceiling as part of the partyآ's broader tax and spending cuts package, but there are concerns over the planآ's path ahead amid intra-party rifts on tax changes, as well as reforms for programs like Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). (end)
