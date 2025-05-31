Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Sends Thank-You Message To Japanese Emperor


2025-05-31 03:02:39
TOKYO -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah has also addressed a message of identical sentiments to the Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito, noting that he was deeply moved by the warm hospitality that mirrored the close and historic relations between the State of Kuwait and Japan.
He noted that the visit to Japan was a significant step for bolstering the bilateral ties, the strategic partnerships, affirming the resolve to expand this partnership and promote it at various levels.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished him utmost good health and success and for his people more progress and prosperity. (end)
