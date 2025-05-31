Amb. Mukai: Kuwait Crown Princeآ's Japan Visit Successfully Boosted Ties

403
Amb. Mukai: Kuwait Crown Princeآ's Japan Visit Successfully Boosted Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) -- The freshly concluded visit by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to Japan (May 28-31) has successfully pushed for the constructive development of the historic ties, said Japanese Ambassador to Kuwait Mukai Kenichiro on Saturday.
In a statement, obtained by KUNA, following the end of His Highness the Crown Princeآ's visit, Ambassador Mukai said "I am also pleased to express our pride in His Highness's successful visit to Japan "where he met with His Majesty the Emperor Naruhito, the Crown Prince (Murihito of) Akishino, and the Prime Minister Ishiba, and the two countries have concurred to upgrade our bilateral relations to a آ'Comprehensive Strategic Partnershipآ'."
During His Highnessآ's visit, five memoranda of understanding were signed, the Ambassador added.
"Through the MOC (Memorandum of Cooperation) on Training of Diplomats between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, "I hope the cooperation between the two Ministries will be further strengthened," he said.
"The two countries have agreed on the comprehensive cooperation in the field of electricity, water, and renewable energy through signing the MOC between the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) of Japan and the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy of the State of Kuwait," said the Ambassador.
Ambassador Mukai said, "the MOC on Direct Investment between the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and the Kuwait Foreign Direct Investment Agency was also signed, which I hope will facilitate the further expansion of the investment from Japanese companies into Kuwait in the future."
"We are optimistic that this visit and its outcomes will serve to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation, building upon the strong and enduring relationship between Japan and Kuwait, founded on shared values and mutual interests," he affirmed.
Earlier today (Saturday), His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled concluded his visit to Japan, departing from the city of Osaka and addressing messages to the emperor and the crown prince, expressing sincere gratitude for the warm hospitalist and affirming that the visit constituted a substantial push the bilateral relations.
On Friday, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled, during his official visit to Japan, visited Expo 2025 Osaka. Accompanied by senior Kuwaiti official, he started his tour of the expo with a visit to the pavilion of the hosts where the Japanese officials briefed him on the exhibits that reflect their history, culture and civilization. He proceeded to the pavilions of the Gulf Cooperation Council members, namely the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and then the State of Kuwait.
At Kuwait pavilion, the organizers offered him a presentation of the dazzling displays which reflect Kuwait's heritage and cultural identity, as well as the national achievements. (end)
