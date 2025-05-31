Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pentagon Chief Irks Singaporeans With Lee-Trump Comparison

Pentagon Chief Irks Singaporeans With Lee-Trump Comparison


2025-05-31 03:02:23
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Singapore: US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth rankled Singaporeans on Saturday by likening President Donald Trump to the city-state's late founding premier Lee Kuan Yew.

In a major speech outlining US strategy in the Asia-Pacific region, Hegseth referred to both leaders as "historic men".

"Like the late prime minister, President Trump's approach is grounded in common sense and national interests," he said at the Shangri-La Dialogue which gathers key defence leaders from around the world.

Read Also
  • Vienna calling: Strauss's 'The Blue Danube' to waltz into outer space
  • Moroccan women embroider 'art with purpose'
  • UK reports sunniest spring since 1910

Lee, a British-trained lawyer, served as Singapore's prime minister for three decades.

Hegseth praised his "sage leadership and strategic vision".

"That's what common sense policies can achieve, and that's precisely what President Trump's vision is all about."

Lee, who turned Singapore into a high-tech industrial and financial centre, remains highly revered in Singapore more than a decade after his death.

Social media erupted with loud and acerbic criticism of Hegseth's comparison.

"One is historic, the other is hysteric," said one commenter, while another remarked: "Trump compared to Lee Kuan Yew? That's like saying instant noodles are the same as fine dining."

"I felt a tremor just now. Must be LKY rolling hard in his grave," said someone else on social media, using Lee's initials.

MENAFN31052025000063011010ID1109618402

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search