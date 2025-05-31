World No Tobacco Day: Urgent Need To Check Deceptive Marketing Strategies, Says Nadda

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) There is an urgent need to check the deceptive marketing strategies for tobacco that can harm the health and well-being of youth in the country, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda on World No Tobacco Day on Saturday.

World No Tobacco Day is observed every year on May 31. The theme this year "Bright products. Dark intentions. Unmasking the Appeal" sheds light on the concealed risks of tobacco products that are made to look attractive through enticing flavours, eye-catching packaging, influencer endorsements on social media, and misleading health claims.

The Union Health Minister called for a tobacco-free future as the use of tobacco use remains the single most preventable cause of death worldwide.

It is also a leading risk factor for noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and chronic respiratory illness.

“On World No Tobacco Day, we come together to raise awareness among young people about tobacco's dangers and prevent addiction before it starts,” said Nadda on social media platform X.

“This year's theme,“Unmasking the Appeal: Exposing Industry Tactics on Tobacco and Nicotine Products,” highlights the urgent need to see through deceptive marketing strategies that put our youth at risk. Let's unite and say YES to a healthy, tobacco-free future -- protecting our children and communities from the dangers of tobacco,” he added.

The Ministry of Health has urged the need to spread awareness of the harmful effects of tobacco, educate children early, and support tobacco-free schools, colleges, homes, and workplaces.

“Tobacco addiction often starts young. Tobacco and nicotine products in all forms are designed to be highly addictive. Don't be fooled by the marketing,” said the Health Ministry on X.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) also called on governments to urgently ban all flavours in tobacco and nicotine products, including cigarettes, pouches, hookahs, and e-cigarettes, to protect youth from addiction and disease.

The products also include menthol, bubble gum, and cotton candy which mask the harshness of tobacco and nicotine products turning toxic products into youth-friendly bait.

These not only make it harder to quit tobacco but have also been linked to serious lung diseases.

“On this World No Tobacco Day, let's pledge to quit tobacco and make healthier choices for a brighter future. By saying no to cigarettes and other harmful products, we ensure a cleaner, healthier life for ourselves and those around us,” said Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, on X.