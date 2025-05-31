Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump aide gets involved in impersonation scam

2025-05-31 02:44:03
(MENAFN) U.S. authorities are investigating a scam involving someone impersonating White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

The impersonator, suspected of using AI-generated voice technology, has allegedly contacted Republican senators, governors, and business leaders in recent weeks by phone and text while pretending to be Wiles. Some recipients engaged with the fake messages, though others quickly flagged them due to unusual grammar and an overly formal tone inconsistent with Wiles’ communication style.

In some instances, the caller asked for personal or sensitive information, and at least one attempt reportedly involved soliciting money. Investigators are exploring the possibility that Wiles’ phone may have been hacked, potentially exposing her contact list, though this remains unconfirmed.

Sources said the FBI currently does not believe a foreign state is responsible for the impersonation. Despite warnings to Wiles’ contacts, fraudulent messages were still being sent this week—even while she was on a trip to the Middle East with former President Donald Trump.

This follows another recent incident in May when then–national security adviser Mike Waltz mistakenly added a journalist from The Atlantic to a private group chat. While Trump downplayed the mishap, Waltz later resigned amid internal scrutiny.

