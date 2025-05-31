Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Envoy Acknowledges Russia’s NATO Concerns

2025-05-31 02:28:07
(MENAFN) In remarks that may signal a shift in tone, the U.S. envoy for Ukraine on Friday acknowledged that Moscow's concerns over NATO's expansion toward its borders are “fair,” while clarifying that Washington does not currently back bringing Ukraine’s NATO membership “on the table.”
“It takes 32 of the 32 (members) to allow you to come into NATO, and we've seen other countries say ‘We're not too sure about that,’” Keith Kellogg stated to a news agency Thursday.

Kellogg pointed to Russia’s resistance to ceasefire negotiations and referenced U.S. President Donald Trump’s warning that Putin is “playing with fire,” cautioning that Trump's resolve should not be underestimated.

He noted Trump’s growing dissatisfaction with the Kremlin’s stance, stating that although the U.S. had extended rational offers, it was met with “a level of unreasonableness” from Moscow.

Touching on territorial disputes, Kellogg confirmed that regions under Russian control—Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Crimea—will be addressed in the second phase of peace talks, scheduled to begin Monday in Istanbul.

He also confirmed that national security advisors from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom—collectively known as the E3—will join the Istanbul negotiations.

