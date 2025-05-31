403
China Announces Resumption of Seafood Imports from Japan
(MENAFN) A Japanese official announced on Friday that China has consented to initiate steps to restart seafood imports from Japan, according to reports from local media outlets.
A news Agency cited Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stating, "The two nations have agreed on 'technical requirements for the resumption of seafood exports' to China."
China is anticipated to release an official statement lifting the comprehensive ban that has been in effect since 2023, the report added.
This ban was originally imposed by China shortly after Japan began discharging treated radioactive water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power facility in August 2023.
The prohibition was introduced to safeguard public health and reduce the risk of contamination.
Back in September, China had signaled its willingness to restart seafood imports from Japan, provided that multiple third-party countries, including China itself, participate in overseeing the release of treated Fukushima radioactive water into the ocean.
