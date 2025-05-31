403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump voices remarks on Macron spouse slap
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has commented on a viral video showing French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte, appearing to slap him aboard a plane, saying that the couple is “fine.”
The video, which circulated widely online, was taken during the Macrons’ arrival in Hanoi, Vietnam, on May 25 as they began a Southeast Asia tour. As Macron stood at the aircraft’s door speaking to someone off-camera, two arms—later revealed to be Brigitte’s—suddenly reached out and pushed his face, momentarily covering his mouth. Macron stepped back, smiled, and waved after realizing he was being filmed. Brigitte then appeared in the frame, declined his offer of an arm, and they descended the stairs together.
When asked on Friday if he had any advice for Macron regarding the incident, Trump jokingly replied, “Make sure the door remains closed,” adding, “That was not good.” He confirmed he had spoken with Macron afterward and reassured reporters: “He’s fine, they’re fine.”
Trump praised the Macrons as “two really good people” and admitted he was unsure of the context behind the video.
Macron has since dismissed the incident, describing it as a moment of playful interaction. He also addressed two other viral clips that recently gained attention online. One featured him, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on a train to Ukraine, where Macron was seen quickly hiding a small object—fueling baseless rumors of drug use, which the Elysee Palace denied. Another video showed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gripping Macron’s finger during a summit in Albania, a gesture some interpreted as a subtle show of dominance.
Macron confirmed all three videos were real but criticized the speculation surrounding them. He and Brigitte, who is 24 years his senior, have been married since 2007 and first met when she was his teacher in high school.
The video, which circulated widely online, was taken during the Macrons’ arrival in Hanoi, Vietnam, on May 25 as they began a Southeast Asia tour. As Macron stood at the aircraft’s door speaking to someone off-camera, two arms—later revealed to be Brigitte’s—suddenly reached out and pushed his face, momentarily covering his mouth. Macron stepped back, smiled, and waved after realizing he was being filmed. Brigitte then appeared in the frame, declined his offer of an arm, and they descended the stairs together.
When asked on Friday if he had any advice for Macron regarding the incident, Trump jokingly replied, “Make sure the door remains closed,” adding, “That was not good.” He confirmed he had spoken with Macron afterward and reassured reporters: “He’s fine, they’re fine.”
Trump praised the Macrons as “two really good people” and admitted he was unsure of the context behind the video.
Macron has since dismissed the incident, describing it as a moment of playful interaction. He also addressed two other viral clips that recently gained attention online. One featured him, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on a train to Ukraine, where Macron was seen quickly hiding a small object—fueling baseless rumors of drug use, which the Elysee Palace denied. Another video showed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gripping Macron’s finger during a summit in Albania, a gesture some interpreted as a subtle show of dominance.
Macron confirmed all three videos were real but criticized the speculation surrounding them. He and Brigitte, who is 24 years his senior, have been married since 2007 and first met when she was his teacher in high school.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment