Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump voices remarks on Macron spouse slap

Trump voices remarks on Macron spouse slap


2025-05-31 02:25:23
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has commented on a viral video showing French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte, appearing to slap him aboard a plane, saying that the couple is “fine.”

The video, which circulated widely online, was taken during the Macrons’ arrival in Hanoi, Vietnam, on May 25 as they began a Southeast Asia tour. As Macron stood at the aircraft’s door speaking to someone off-camera, two arms—later revealed to be Brigitte’s—suddenly reached out and pushed his face, momentarily covering his mouth. Macron stepped back, smiled, and waved after realizing he was being filmed. Brigitte then appeared in the frame, declined his offer of an arm, and they descended the stairs together.

When asked on Friday if he had any advice for Macron regarding the incident, Trump jokingly replied, “Make sure the door remains closed,” adding, “That was not good.” He confirmed he had spoken with Macron afterward and reassured reporters: “He’s fine, they’re fine.”

Trump praised the Macrons as “two really good people” and admitted he was unsure of the context behind the video.

Macron has since dismissed the incident, describing it as a moment of playful interaction. He also addressed two other viral clips that recently gained attention online. One featured him, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on a train to Ukraine, where Macron was seen quickly hiding a small object—fueling baseless rumors of drug use, which the Elysee Palace denied. Another video showed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gripping Macron’s finger during a summit in Albania, a gesture some interpreted as a subtle show of dominance.

Macron confirmed all three videos were real but criticized the speculation surrounding them. He and Brigitte, who is 24 years his senior, have been married since 2007 and first met when she was his teacher in high school.

MENAFN31052025000045015687ID1109618370

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search