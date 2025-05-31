Pankaj Tripathi: 'My Aadhar Is Linked With Madhav Mishra'
The actor spoke with IANS during the promotional leg of the show, and shared his process of approaching his character. Since the volume of work is huge for artists in his league, the actor keeps his process simple, he reads through the character, watches episodes from previous seasons. Rest when his bank account is credited with the signing amount, the characters start flowing through him.
Pankaj told IANS,“I have my Aadhar linked with Madhav Mishra. There is no complex process as such (for me). First, we listen to the story, if we like the story, then we do a couple of readings with the entire cast. Rohan sir (the director) is also there. And in that, we understand the basics”.
Aadhaar is a twelve-digit unique identity number that can be obtained voluntarily by all residents of India. It is based on their biometrics and demographic data, and is the world's largest biometric ID system.
The actor further mentioned,“If there is an old character that has been created, if it is needed, then we watch a couple of episodes of the previous season. That's it. Rest, signing amount in, character out”.
'Criminal Justice' is a crime thriller legal drama television series for Hotstar Specials, and is based on the 2008 British television series of the same name. The 4th season of the show also stars Surveen Chawla and Shweta Basu Prasad.
Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and Directed by Rohan Sippy, 'Criminal Justice' season 4 is available to stream on JioHotstar.
