403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Accuses China of Trade Pact Breach, Seeks Xi Talks
(MENAFN) On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he intends to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping following allegations that Beijing violated a recently established trade pact—threatening to unravel the fragile progress achieved in Geneva earlier this month.
“They violated a big part of the agreement we made,” Trump declared to journalists gathered in the Oval Office.
“I'm sure that I'll speak to President Xi, and hopefully we'll work that out.”
Trump's comments came in the wake of his claim that China had broken terms of the initial trade accord forged during high-level discussions in Geneva on May 10–11. The allegation risks reigniting trade disputes between the two leading global economies, just as tensions had appeared to ease.
Earlier that same day, Trump took to social media to assert that China was in "grave economic danger" due to his administration’s tariffs, citing factory shutdowns and “civil unrest.” He claimed that a swift trade agreement had been struck to stabilize China’s economy, which he said had since rebounded.
“Everybody was happy! That is the good news!!! The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US,” Trump posted.
In response, Chinese officials pushed back, linking the situation to ongoing U.S. export restrictions—especially in the chip industry—and calling on Washington to correct" the "erroneous" actions.
“Recently, China has repeatedly raised concerns with the US regarding its abuse of export control measures in the semiconductor sector and other related practices,” Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, told a news outlet.
“China once again urges the US to immediately correct its erroneous actions, cease discriminatory restrictions against China, and jointly uphold the consensus reached at the high-level talks in Geneva,” Liu added.
Under the terms of the Geneva deal, both nations had agreed to a 90-day freeze on retaliatory tariffs, while also implementing significant reductions in their respective rates. As of May 14, the U.S. agreed to drop its tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, while China committed to lowering its tariffs on American products from 125% to 10%.
“They violated a big part of the agreement we made,” Trump declared to journalists gathered in the Oval Office.
“I'm sure that I'll speak to President Xi, and hopefully we'll work that out.”
Trump's comments came in the wake of his claim that China had broken terms of the initial trade accord forged during high-level discussions in Geneva on May 10–11. The allegation risks reigniting trade disputes between the two leading global economies, just as tensions had appeared to ease.
Earlier that same day, Trump took to social media to assert that China was in "grave economic danger" due to his administration’s tariffs, citing factory shutdowns and “civil unrest.” He claimed that a swift trade agreement had been struck to stabilize China’s economy, which he said had since rebounded.
“Everybody was happy! That is the good news!!! The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US,” Trump posted.
In response, Chinese officials pushed back, linking the situation to ongoing U.S. export restrictions—especially in the chip industry—and calling on Washington to correct" the "erroneous" actions.
“Recently, China has repeatedly raised concerns with the US regarding its abuse of export control measures in the semiconductor sector and other related practices,” Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, told a news outlet.
“China once again urges the US to immediately correct its erroneous actions, cease discriminatory restrictions against China, and jointly uphold the consensus reached at the high-level talks in Geneva,” Liu added.
Under the terms of the Geneva deal, both nations had agreed to a 90-day freeze on retaliatory tariffs, while also implementing significant reductions in their respective rates. As of May 14, the U.S. agreed to drop its tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, while China committed to lowering its tariffs on American products from 125% to 10%.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment