France consents right-to-die regulation
(MENAFN) France’s lower house of parliament has passed a contentious bill legalizing assisted dying for terminally ill adults, highlighting deep societal divisions in a country with strong Catholic roots. The National Assembly voted 305 to 199 in favor of the measure, which enjoys the support of President Emmanuel Macron. The bill will now proceed to the Senate before returning for a second reading in the lower house, with hopes it will become law by 2027.
Currently, France permits passive euthanasia, such as withdrawing life support, and allows deep sedation before death. The new legislation would let patients request lethal medication, either self-administered or given by a doctor or nurse if the patient is physically unable. Eligibility requires the patient to be over 18, a French citizen or resident, and suffering from an irreversible, advanced, or terminal illness causing constant, untreatable pain. Those with severe psychiatric disorders or neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s would be excluded.
Each case would be evaluated by a medical team, and after a reflection period, patients could receive the medication at home, in care facilities, or hospitals. The government described the bill as “an ethical response” balancing respect and personal autonomy, not a new right or freedom. Macron called the vote “an important step” toward more compassionate end-of-life care.
In addition, a separate bill guaranteeing a right to palliative care passed without opposition. Compared to euthanasia laws in Belgium and the Netherlands—where doctors directly administer lethal injections and which also cover minors—France’s proposal is more limited. Similar assisted dying laws exist in Spain, Portugal, Canada, Australia, and other countries. Medically assisted suicide, where patients take prescribed lethal drugs themselves, is legal in Switzerland and some US states.
Supporters have welcomed the bill, though describing it as modest in scope. Critics argue that the bill’s broad definitions could allow assisted dying for people who might live for years and fear it could undermine medical ethics and endanger vulnerable individuals through subtle pressures.
Religious leaders in France have condemned the bill, warning of serious cultural consequences. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau criticized it on social media, calling it “a bill of abandonment, not fraternity.”
