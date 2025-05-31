Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Janet Mccormick Releases Game-Changing Guide To Professional Nail Care


(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Veteran beauty educator and licensed professional Janet McCormick launches a breakthrough manual designed to elevate nail care services through scientific, skincare-based protocols.

Renowned nail industry leader Janet McCormick has unveiled her latest work, Manicuring & Pedicuring Mastery, a revolutionary guidebook that challenges traditional nail care routines by infusing them with medically informed, skin-focused practices. Published by Olympus Story House, this authoritative text aims to uplift nail professionals and reestablish the value of manicuring and pedicuring services across salons, spas, and advanced educational platforms.

With over four decades of experience, dual licensure in esthetics and nail care, and a master's degree in health management, McCormick brings a rare combination of scientific rigor and practical salon insight.“The beauty world has evolved, but mani-pedis haven't kept pace,” says McCormick.“This book changes that. We're transforming nail care into a results-driven, client-focused service rooted in real skin science.”
In her latest release, McCormick spotlights major gaps in industry standards that often marginalize nail professionals, ranging from inadequate cosmetology training to outdated service protocols. She addresses this with advanced techniques that mirror skincare services like facials: skin analysis, custom treatment plans, and homecare education. She also champions soakless pedicures as both safer and more effective, a change endorsed by physicians and increasingly demanded by discerning clients.

Pedicure chairs, polish, and paraffin treatments are only part of the conversation. Manicuring & Pedicuring Mastery introduces readers to the "framing" concept, treating surrounding skin to enhance both aesthetics and wellness. These innovative protocols not only reduce infection risk and improve polish retention, but also increase profitability for salons and elevate the client experience. As McCormick writes,“No more 'just a manicure.' It's time to treat the hands and feet like they are important health indicators.”

In addition to pioneering service upgrades, McCormick emphasizes client retention strategies that begin the moment a guest walks in. From staff demeanor to analysis-based consultations, her methods reinforce trust and professionalism at every step.“Trust through connection isn't a catchphrase,” she writes.“It's the secret to long-term success in this industry.”

Manicuring & Pedicuring Mastery is already being hailed as essential reading for licensed professionals, educators, and spa owners committed to excellence. The book includes detailed protocols, condition-specific treatment plans, homecare regimens, and tools to help nail technicians communicate expertise with confidence.

McCormick's work continues to shape the future of professional nail care, and her newest book may be her most influential yet. Available in paperback and ebook formats, the title is distributed through Olympus Story House and major book retailers.

About the Author:
Janet McCormick, MS, CIDESCO, is an internationally respected educator, author, and consultant in the beauty and spa industries. With a background in health education, skin science, and over 40 years of salon experience, she co-founded Nailcare Academy and continues to train professionals in elevating their skills and careers. Contact Janet at ... or visit for more information.

