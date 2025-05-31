403
Stabbing Incident in Sydney Leaves Three Injured
(MENAFN) Authorities are actively seeking two suspects following a stabbing incident that left three men injured in Dubbo, located more than 300 kilometers northwest of Sydney, during the early hours of Saturday.
Emergency personnel responded to reports of a violent assault on a residential street in Dubbo shortly after 3 a.m. local time. Upon arrival, they discovered three men suffering from multiple stab wounds, allegedly inflicted by two unidentified assailants.
According to a police report, a 21-year-old male sustained injuries to his head, back, and lower body. The other two victims, both aged 29, were stabbed in their upper bodies.
All three individuals were transported to a nearby hospital, where they remain in stable condition.
A crime scene has been secured, and investigators have begun piecing together the events that led to the attack. A manhunt is now underway to locate and apprehend the two suspects involved.
