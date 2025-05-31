Yahya Abu Aboud Wins 2Nd Term As Jordan Bar Association President

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 31 (Petra) – Lawyer Yahya Abu Aboud won the position of President of Jordan Bar Association (JBA) for a second term in the association's elections, according to the results announced early Saturday morning.Abu Aboud garnered 3,315 votes, compared to 2,247 for his competitor, Rami Shawawreh, the election supervisory committee, headed by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Justice, Walid Kanakrieh, said.The result came after a second round was held, as neither candidate received more than half of the votes in the first session.