Trump Imposes 50 Percent Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum Imports
(MENAFN) In a significant policy move, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Friday his intention to raise tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50 percent, doubling the existing rate. The decision, he explained, is aimed at offering stronger protection to American manufacturers against foreign competitors.
The announcement came during Trump’s visit to a U.S. Steel facility in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. The event also marked the introduction of a major $14 billion collaboration between U.S. Steel and Japan’s Nippon Steel.
"We are going to be imposing a 25 percent increase. We are going to bring it from 25 percent to 50 percent, the tariffs on steel into the United States of America," Trump declared, according to local media reports. "(This) will even further secure the steel industry in the United States. Nobody's going to get around that."
Following the speech, Trump reiterated the plan on his Truth Social platform, confirming the new tariff rate would be implemented starting June 4. "Our steel and aluminum industries are coming back like never before."
Back in March, the Trump administration had initially enacted a 25 percent blanket tariff on all imported steel and aluminum. The move drew immediate backlash from the U.S. automotive sector. In response, Canada introduced retaliatory tariffs, while the European Union threatened similar measures before ultimately stepping back.
According to local media, the increased tariffs could drive up costs for a wide range of goods that rely on metal components — from cars and canned foods to industrial machinery.
