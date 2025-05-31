Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Gas Key To Favorable Gas Prices In Bulgaria

Azerbaijani Gas Key To Favorable Gas Prices In Bulgaria


2025-05-31 02:06:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Azerbaijani natural gas continues to play a crucial role in ensuring favorable pricing on the Bulgarian market, Trend reports referring to the latest announcement by Bulgaria's Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC).

The EWRC has set the price of natural gas for June at BGN 64.32 per megawatt hour (MWh), excluding access, transmission, excise, and VAT costs. This is the price at which the state-owned supplier Bulgargaz will deliver gas to end suppliers and heating utilities across the country.

The commission said the price was determined after a detailed analysis of updated data submitted by Bulgargaz. A key element of the pricing formula is the inclusion of the full volume of Azerbaijani gas delivered via the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB), under a long-term supply contract with Azerbaijan.

“These volumes cover a significant portion of Bulgaria's energy needs and play a key role in securing a favourable price for natural gas,” the EWRC noted in its statement.

In addition to Azerbaijani supplies, Bulgargaz has also concluded two contracts for the delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) with international traders.

The Greece-Bulgaria interconnector connects Bulgaria to the Southern Gas Corridor and is part of the Vertical Gas Corridor. The pipeline strengthens energy connectivity and security in the region, providing access to natural gas from new, diversified sources. Currently operating at 3 bcm/y, the pipeline has the potential to expand its technical capacity up to 5 bcm/y. The interconnector currently secures about 70 percent of Bulgaria's internal natural gas consumption and is a reliable route for diversified deliveries to key markets such as Moldova and Ukraine.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn

MENAFN31052025000187011040ID1109618335

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search