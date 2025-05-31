Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For May 31

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 31, Trend reports via the CBI. According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of five currencies increased, while 40 currencies depreciated compared to May 29. As for CBI, $1 equals 600,007 rials, and one euro is 680,802 rials, while on May 29, one euro was 661,871 rials.

Currency Rial on May 31 Rial on May 29 1 US dollar USD 600,007 586,494 1 British pound GBP 808,053 789,421 1 Swiss franc CHF 728,912 708,546 1 Swedish króna SEK 62,526 60,754 1 Norwegian krone NOK 58,742 57,596 1 Danish krone DKK 91,268 88,758 1 Indian rupee INR 7,013 6,869 1 UAE Dirham AED 163,378 159,699 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,955,008 1,909,730 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 212,845 207,620 100 Japanese yen JPY 416,084 404,351 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 76,521 74,820 1 Omani rial OMR 1,559,205 1,523,655 1 Canadian dollar CAD 436,437 424,350 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 358,214 349,014 1 South African rand ZAR 33,272 32,639 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,289 15,007 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,630 7,336 1 Qatari riyal QAR 164,837 161,125 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 45,835 44,782 1 Syrian pound SYP 46 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 385,996 376,325 1 Saudi riyal SAR 160,002 156,398 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,595,763 1,559,824 1 Singapore dollar SGD 465,042 454,641 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 491,379 480,076 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 20,064 19,582 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 286 279 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 438,125 429,104 1 Libyan dinar LYD 109,798 107,409 1 Chinese yuan CNY 83,339 81,516 100 Thai baht THB 1,827,219 1,793,187 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 140,989 138,784 1,000 South Korean won KRW 434,379 426,597 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 846,272 827,213 1 euro EUR 680,802 661,871 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 117,438 114,684 1 Georgian lari GEL 219,688 214,675 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 36,702 35,981 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,614 8,483 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 183,210 179,122 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 352,945 344,996 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,075,509 1,056,104 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,031 58,744 1 Turkmen manat TMT 170,998 167,233 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,202 6,131

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 807,703 rials and $1 costs 711,848 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 785,704 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,459 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 825,000–828,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 936,000–939,000 rials.