Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For May 31
|
Currency
|
Rial on May 31
|
Rial on May 29
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
600,007
|
586,494
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
808,053
|
789,421
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
728,912
|
708,546
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
62,526
|
60,754
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
58,742
|
57,596
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
91,268
|
88,758
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
7,013
|
6,869
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
163,378
|
159,699
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,955,008
|
1,909,730
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
212,845
|
207,620
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
416,084
|
404,351
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
76,521
|
74,820
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,559,205
|
1,523,655
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
436,437
|
424,350
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
358,214
|
349,014
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
33,272
|
32,639
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
15,289
|
15,007
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,630
|
7,336
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
164,837
|
161,125
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
45,835
|
44,782
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
46
|
45
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
385,996
|
376,325
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
160,002
|
156,398
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,595,763
|
1,559,824
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
465,042
|
454,641
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
491,379
|
480,076
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
20,064
|
19,582
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
286
|
279
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
438,125
|
429,104
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
109,798
|
107,409
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
83,339
|
81,516
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,827,219
|
1,793,187
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
140,989
|
138,784
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
434,379
|
426,597
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
846,272
|
827,213
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
680,802
|
661,871
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
117,438
|
114,684
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
219,688
|
214,675
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
36,702
|
35,981
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,614
|
8,483
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
183,210
|
179,122
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
352,945
|
344,996
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,075,509
|
1,056,104
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
60,031
|
58,744
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
170,998
|
167,233
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
6,202
|
6,131
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 807,703 rials and $1 costs 711,848 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 785,704 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,459 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 825,000–828,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 936,000–939,000 rials.
