Türkiye, Georgia's Religious Representatives Kick Off Their Visit To Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

Türkiye, Georgia's Religious Representatives Kick Off Their Visit To Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 31. Religious leaders from Türkiye and Georgia have arrived in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha as part of a visit organized by the Foundation for Propagation of Moral Values under the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Trend 's regional correspondent reports.
The delegation of clerics is expected to visit historic sites in Shusha, including the Yukhari Govhar Agha, Ashaghi Govhar Agha, and Saatli mosques, as well as the Jidir plain.
Will be updated
