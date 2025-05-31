Türkiye, Georgia's Religious Representatives Kick Off Their Visit To Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

The delegation of clerics is expected to visit historic sites in Shusha, including the Yukhari Govhar Agha, Ashaghi Govhar Agha, and Saatli mosques, as well as the Jidir plain.

