Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Bhutanese King In Osaka, Japan


2025-05-31 02:04:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received early on Saturday the Bhutanese King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, at His Highness' residence in the Japanese city of Osaka.
His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed to the Bhutanese Monarch greetings from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, his best wishes to the Kingdom of Bhutan, its friendly people, hoping they may witness lasting progress and prosperity.
The two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and peoples. and His Highness the Crown Prince wished the Monarch lasting good health and wellbeing, and for his people utmost progress and prosperity. (end)
