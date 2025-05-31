Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Crown Prince Departs Osaka, Japan


2025-05-31 02:04:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah departed early on Saturday the Japanese city of Osaka following an official visit.
His Highness the Crown Prince was seen off at the airport by the Minister of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, the State of Kuwait Ambassador to Japan Sami Al-Zamanan and the Japanese Ambassador to Kuwait Kenichiro Mukai. (end)
tma


MENAFN31052025000071011013ID1109618303

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search