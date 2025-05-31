403
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) --
1949 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah arrives at Manama Port on an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain in response to an invitation by the Barhaini King Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.
1966 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues an Amiri Order appointing Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the Crown Prince.
1969 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues three laws concerning Kuwait's joining of the international convention on unifying rules of maritime shipping documents, inked in Brussels on August 25, 1924, joining the diplomatic prerogatives and immunity accord of the Arab Standarization and Specifications Organization and the 1961 Vienna treaty on diplomatic relations.
1994 -- Kuwait joins the Organization of Petroleum Conferences.
1998 -- The Cabinet approves the public tenders bill.
2000 -- Kuwait wins a leading post in the Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting.
2009 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurates the first regular session of the 13th legislative terms of the National Assembly.
2011 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development inks an agreement with Sierra Leone to lend it KD 4.25 million to renovate three hospitals.
2013 -- KFAED inks an agreement with Burkino Faso to grant it USD five million to finance agricultural projects.
2022 -- Kuwait is crowned champion of the third Gulf sports tournament bagging 96 gold medals including 36 gold trophies. (end)
