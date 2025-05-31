The Real Meaning Of Japan's 'Men Without Chests'

MENAFN - Asia Times) “The task of the modern educator is not to cut down jungles but to irrigate deserts. The right defense against false sentiments is to inculcate just sentiments. By starving the sensibility of our pupils, we only make them easier prey to the propagandist when he comes.”

-C.S. Lewis,“The Abolition of Man”

A recent article published in Asia Times, written by the author Han Feizi (which I presume is a pseudonym), used a phrase that caught my attention. The author spoke of“men without chests,” a phrase used by Francis Fukuyama in“The End of History and the Last Man.”

The article was the second of a multi-part series titled an“Asia without America” and presents a (compelling) case that the American military, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the political and cultural occupation of Japan have been corrupting post-war Japan since the founding of the Liberal Democratic Party in 1955.

The author hopes for the possibility of a“Tang renaissance” in Japan in which a truer and more authentic Japan would emerge if only America's influence was withdrawn. Han Feizi writes,“Japan has everything to gain from America's military departure and rebuilding a nation of men with chests.”

If this essay can be understood in any way as a disagreement, it is a subtle one, since I do not seek to contradict Han Feizi's basic thesis of America's corrupting influence on the soul of Japanese culture. It is the usage of the phrase“men without chests” where I take particular issue.

When Fukuyama speaks of“men without chests”, he is referring to the middle component of Plato's tripartite soul, which is composed of the head (logos, reason) chest (thymos, spiritedness) and bowels (eros, appetite).

However, from reading Fukuyama alone, it would be easy to make the assumption that thymos means almost exclusively“ambition” and“desire for recognition.” Fukuyama writes,“Plato's thymos is... nothing other than the psychological seat of Hegel's desire for recognition” and that“thymos typically, but not inevitably, drives men to seek recognition.”

The original meaning of thymos in the Phaedrus does indeed include the desire for recognition, but certainly not exclusively so. Fukuyama, perhaps in the interest of supporting his argument, heavily overemphasizes this aspect.

When Socrates was sentenced to death for“corrupting the youth of Athens,” he exhibited no signs of discontent or remorse at the prospect of dying in infamy and disrepute. If Socrates is to be regarded as a role model for Plato's ideal man, then what he meant by thymos cannot be how Fukuyama interprets it.

Han Feizi, while disagreeing with Fukuyama in other areas, seems to accept Fukuyama's interpretation of thymos at face value. As a result, the philosophical foundations of Han Feizi's otherwise incisive analysis may suffer from a kind of linguistic photocopying that strays quite far from the original meaning.

Just as a 1-degree difference in direction can determine whether an airplane lands in Rome or Tunisia, the slightest nuance in our definitions can lead us to radically different conclusions.