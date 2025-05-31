Nothing Phone 3 To Ditch Its Signature Glyph Interface? Check Out LATEST Teaser

The business has been giving out hints about the future Nothing Phone (3), which is about to emerge. And the most recent hint? It appears that the brand's iconic Glyph Interface-the dazzling LED lights on the rear panel-may be in jeopardy. Nothing seems to confirm the demise of its most recognizable design element in a dramatic, humorous film posted on X (previously Twitter). The brief video, which has the simple caption, "we killed the Glyph Interface," shows the lights on the first Phone (1) dimming out into the black, a sort of dramatic farewell to the technology that fueled the brand's identity.

The Glyph Interface has been a distinguishing feature of the Nothing phone series since its launch. Smartphones gained a sci-fi touch thanks to the LED strips on the back, which users could customize with different light patterns and noises for alerts, countdown timers, power indicators, or even as a soft light source for taking pictures.

- Nothing India (@nothingindia) May 29, 2025

Despite the lack of official information, there is speculation that Nothing may be developing a new visual language for the Phone (3) that might feature dot-matrix displays in place of the well-known Glyph arrangement. Pixel-style visuals, such as a vintage-looking "3" and some nostalgic, arcade-inspired animations (think Pac-Man, but make it fashion) have been incorporated in the new device's teaser videos.

Nothing Phone 3 price leak

Nothing is preparing to release its most expensive gadget to date, and it will cost as much as it does. In a recent round of teaser films and mysterious posts, co-founder and showman Carl Pei revealed a blurry picture of the next Nothing Phone (3) along with the sobering statement, "This one won't be cheap."

Pei has really previously revealed a rough estimate of 800. it's a big increase over its predecessors, and you're looking at almost Rs 92,000 when you convert it to Indian money. That's plenty to make anyone swallow.