3 WWE Superstars Who Could Lose Momentum After Money In The Bank 2025

Money in the Bank 2025 could shift the landscape for several rising stars. Here are three WWE Superstars whose push may stall after the event.

LA Knight had a solid run as United States Champion, even reclaiming the title after briefly losing it to Shinsuke Nakamura. But since his defeat to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41, Knight hasn't climbed higher. Instead of moving up the card, he's been used to elevate the new Bloodline, while John Cena headlines the Undisputed WWE Championship picture during his farewell run.

With top contenders already surrounding Cena, Knight appears to be on the outside looking in. If he doesn't win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, his chances of breaking into the main event scene could vanish, leaving him stuck as a permanent midcard act.

Penta's arrival in WWE was explosive. He started off with a string of singles victories, looking like a future champion. But once The Judgment Day entered the picture, things changed. Despite four opportunities at the Intercontinental Championship, including two singles matches against Dominik Mysterio, Penta has failed to capture gold.

Now, if he comes up short in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, he'll likely be redirected into a secondary feud with El Grande Americano. That rivalry may do more to spotlight his opponent than to restore Penta's own momentum.

As the current WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria has held her own against some of the best, including a successful title defense against Becky Lynch at Backlash 2025. However, her position is far from secure. Becky returned at WrestleMania 41 after nearly a year away, and her stature in the company makes it unlikely she'll suffer two straight defeats.

Adding to the stakes, the stipulation in their upcoming bout at Money in the Bank states that if Becky loses, she can't challenge for the title again while Lyra is champion. That increases the pressure on Lyra, because a loss could end her push just as quickly as it began.