Explore Bhutan's Magic: 14-Day Budget Tour With IRCTC!
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Imagine cool morning mists, clouds hovering over mountain peaks, the echo of chants in temples, and a new story unfolding at every bend. IRCTC's India-Bhutan Mystic Mountain Tour offers precisely this experience. This 14-day magical journey takes you through the vibrant greenery of India's northeastern states to the peaceful valleys of Bhutan. Yes, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) has launched a special international tour that allows you to explore the beauty of India and Bhutan together.</p><p>This journey offers a blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and spiritual tranquility – all in one. Starting from Delhi, the tour covers the Kamakhya Temple, Cherrapunji's waterfalls, Thimphu's stupas, Punakha's fortresses, and Paro's mountains, resembling a dreamlike scenery.</p><h2><strong>Journey Begins from Delhi to Guwahati</strong></h2><p>The IRCTC Journey begins with a train ride from Delhi to Guwahati. Upon arrival in Guwahati, you'll visit the famous Kamakhya Temple, situated on Nilachal Hill and considered one of the Shakti Peethas. Afterward, the journey continues by road to Shillong, enjoying local attractions like Umiam Lake.</p><h2><strong>Explore Shillong and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya</strong></h2><p>In Shillong, you'll visit cultural sites like the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians, Ward's Lake, and the Don Bosco Museum. Next, the tour heads to Cherrapunji, where you'll experience natural wonders like the Mawsmai Caves, Nohkalikai Falls, and Seven Sisters Falls. On the return journey, you'll also visit Elephant Falls near Shillong.</p><h2><strong>Onward to Bhutan</strong></h2><p>The IRCTC Travel continues from Meghalaya by train to Hasimara railway station in West Bengal, near the Bhutanese entry point of Phuentsholing. Here, you'll complete the necessary immigration process to enter Bhutan. In Thimphu, Bhutan's capital, you'll visit famous locations like Buddha Point, Motithang Takin Preserve, the National Library, and the Handicraft Market. The day concludes with a visit to Tashichho Dzong, a religious fortress.</p><h2><strong>Exploring Bhutan</strong></h2><p>While traveling from Thimphu to Punakha, you'll witness the Himalayan mountain range from Dochula Pass. In Punakha, you'll visit Punakha Dzong, situated at the confluence of the Pho Chhu and Mo Chhu rivers. The journey to Paro includes visits to the National Museum, Paro Dzong, Tachog Lhakhang iron bridge, and the base camp of Tiger's Nest Monastery. You'll also visit the Lamperi Royal Botanical Park, enjoy cultural performances, and experience a traditional hot stone bath.</p><h2><strong>IRCTC Travel Package and Booking Details</strong></h2><p><strong>Duration:</strong> 13 nights / 14 days</p><p><strong>Total Seats:</strong> 150</p><p><strong>Journey Type:</strong> Double Occupancy</p><p><strong>Fare (per person):</strong> Superior AC First Class (Coupe): ₹1,58,850, Superior AC First Class (Cabin): ₹1,44,892, Deluxe AC 2-Tier: ₹1,29,495, Comfort AC 3-Tier: ₹1,18,965</p><p>This package includes train travel, stays in 3-star hotels, vegetarian meals, local transportation, sightseeing, travel insurance, and the services of a tour guide throughout the trip.</p>
