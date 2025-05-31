Famous Mango Varieties Of India: From Totapuri To Banganapalli

403
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>In India, mango is not just a fruit; it's an emotion, a tradition, and a pride. India accounts for nearly 50% of the world's mango production, boasting hundreds of varieties. Some are renowned for their taste, aroma, texture, and history. Indian mangoes are not just about taste but also symbolize history, culture, and local traditions. Each mango has its own story – some named after saints, some after villages, and others linked to historical victories. Let's explore 10 of India's most famous mangoes – their origin, naming, and special qualities:</p><h2><strong>10 Famous Mangoes of India</strong></h2><p><img></p><h2><strong>1. Alphonso (Hapus Mango)</strong></h2><p><strong>Origin:</strong> Ratnagiri, Maharashtra (originally brought by the Portuguese).</p><p><strong>Naming:</strong> Named after the Portuguese general Afonso de Albuquerque.</p><p><strong>Special Qualities:</strong></p><ul> <li>Extremely sweet, fiberless pulp</li> <li>Rich saffron color and strong aroma</li> <li>Highest demand in exports</li></ul><h2><strong>2. Dasheri</strong></h2><p><strong>Origin:</strong> Kakori, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)</p><p><strong>Naming:</strong> Named after an old orchard in Dasheri village.</p><p><strong>Special Qualities:</strong></p><ul> <li>Thin-skinned, juicy</li> <li>Very sweet taste</li> <li>Most popular mango among children</li></ul><h2><strong>3. Langra</strong></h2><p><strong>Origin:</strong> Varanasi (Banaras), Uttar Pradesh</p><p><strong>Naming:</strong> First cultivated by a lame fakir, hence the name "Langra" (lame).</p><p><strong>Special Qualities:</strong></p><ul> <li>Light green pulp, fiberless</li> <li>Intense flavor and aroma</li> <li>Retains light green color even when ripe</li></ul><h2><strong>4. Totapuri</strong></h2><p><strong>Origin:</strong> Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu</p><p><strong>Naming:</strong> Its tip resembles a parrot's beak– hence "Totapuri".</p><p><strong>Special Qualities:</strong></p><ul> <li>Sweet and sour taste, less fiber</li> <li>Most commonly used in juice, panna, and pickles</li> <li>Skin can also be eaten</li></ul><h2><strong>5. Banganapalli</strong></h2><p><img></p><p><strong>Origin:</strong> Banganapalli village in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh</p><p><strong>Naming:</strong> Named after the village</p><h2><strong>Special Qualities:</strong></h2><ul> <li>Thin-skinned, deep yellow color</li> <li>Sweet and fiberless</li> <li>GI tagged mango from Andhra</li></ul><h2><strong>6. Chausa</strong></h2><p><strong>Origin:</strong> Chausa area of Buxar district, Bihar</p><p><strong>Naming:</strong> Sher Shah Suri defeated Humayun in Chausa, and this mango was named "Chausa" to celebrate the victory.</p><p><strong>Special Qualities:</strong></p><ul> <li>Most juicy</li> <li>Enjoyable to eat by squeezing with hand</li> <li>Considered the sweetest among native mangoes</li></ul><p><strong>7. Kesar</strong></p><p><strong>Origin:</strong> Near Girnar Hills in Junagadh district of Gujarat</p><p><strong>Naming:</strong> Its color is deep like saffron – hence the name "Kesar".</p><p><strong>Special Qualities:</strong></p><ul> <li>Perfect in sweetness, aroma, and color</li> <li>Widely used in sweets and mango pulp</li> <li>GI tagged</li></ul><h2><strong>8. Sindhura</strong></h2><p><strong>Origin:</strong> Mainly Karnataka and Tamil Nadu</p><p><strong>Naming:</strong> Its color is deep red like ripe vermilion (Sindur)</p><p><strong>Special Qualities:</strong></p><ul> <li>Beautiful appearance, mildly sweet</li> <li>Great for sucking</li> <li>Very juicy</li></ul><h2><strong>9. Fazli</strong></h2><p><strong>Origin:</strong> Malda, West Bengal</p><p><strong>Naming:</strong> Named after a farmer 'Fazl'</p><p><strong>Special Qualities:</strong></p><ul> <li>Largest in size (one mango up to 1.5 kg)</li> <li>Best for making pickles and pulp</li> <li>Late-ripening mango</li></ul><h2><strong>10. Malgova</strong></h2><p><img></p><p><strong>Origin:</strong> Tamil Nadu and Karnataka</p><p><strong>Naming:</strong> Believed to have originated from "Malgudi"</p><p><strong>Special Qualities:</strong></p><ul> <li>Rich sweet taste and large size</li> <li>Very less fiber, export quality</li> <li>Slightly thick skin</li></ul>
