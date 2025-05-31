Famous Mango Varieties Of India: From Totapuri To Banganapalli

In India, mango is not just a fruit; it's an emotion, a tradition, and a pride. India accounts for nearly 50% of the world's mango production, boasting hundreds of varieties. Some are renowned for their taste, aroma, texture, and history. Indian mangoes are not just about taste but also symbolize history, culture, and local traditions. Each mango has its own story – some named after saints, some after villages, and others linked to historical victories. Let's explore 10 of India's most famous mangoes – their origin, naming, and special qualities:

10 Famous Mangoes of India

1. Alphonso (Hapus Mango)

Origin: Ratnagiri, Maharashtra (originally brought by the Portuguese).

Naming: Named after the Portuguese general Afonso de Albuquerque.

Special Qualities:

Extremely sweet, fiberless pulp

Rich saffron color and strong aroma

Highest demand in exports

2. Dasheri

Origin: Kakori, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)

Naming: Named after an old orchard in Dasheri village.

Special Qualities:

Thin-skinned, juicy

Very sweet taste

Most popular mango among children

3. Langra

Origin: Varanasi (Banaras), Uttar Pradesh

Naming: First cultivated by a lame fakir, hence the name "Langra" (lame).

Special Qualities:

Light green pulp, fiberless

Intense flavor and aroma

Retains light green color even when ripe

4. Totapuri

Origin: Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu

Naming: Its tip resembles a parrot's beak– hence "Totapuri".

Special Qualities:

Sweet and sour taste, less fiber

Most commonly used in juice, panna, and pickles

Skin can also be eaten

5. Banganapalli

Origin: Banganapalli village in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh

Naming: Named after the village

Special Qualities:

Thin-skinned, deep yellow color

Sweet and fiberless

GI tagged mango from Andhra

6. Chausa

Origin: Chausa area of Buxar district, Bihar

Naming: Sher Shah Suri defeated Humayun in Chausa, and this mango was named "Chausa" to celebrate the victory.

Special Qualities:

Most juicy

Enjoyable to eat by squeezing with hand

Considered the sweetest among native mangoes

7. Kesar

Origin: Near Girnar Hills in Junagadh district of Gujarat

Naming: Its color is deep like saffron – hence the name "Kesar".

Special Qualities:

Perfect in sweetness, aroma, and color

Widely used in sweets and mango pulp

GI tagged

8. Sindhura

Origin: Mainly Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

Naming: Its color is deep red like ripe vermilion (Sindur)

Special Qualities:

Beautiful appearance, mildly sweet

Great for sucking

Very juicy

9. Fazli

Origin: Malda, West Bengal

Naming: Named after a farmer 'Fazl'

Special Qualities:

Largest in size (one mango up to 1.5 kg)

Best for making pickles and pulp

Late-ripening mango

10. Malgova

Origin: Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

Naming: Believed to have originated from "Malgudi"

Special Qualities: