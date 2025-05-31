5 Strikers Manchester United Could Sign After Missing Out On Liam Delap - Including Arsenal's Costly Transfer Blunder

After missing out on Liam Delap, Manchester United may turn to these five forwards, including a revived ex-Arsenal talent and a prolific Swedish star.

Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres looks tailor-made for Manchester United. The Swedish international has had a staggering season, bagging 54 goals and 13 assists in 52 games. His previous connection with coach Ruben Amorim could be crucial if United decide to push for him. However, the Red Devils may have to fight off strong competition from Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta is coming off the best season of his career. The French striker scored 14 Premier League goals and played a major role in Palace's FA Cup final win over Manchester City. With his contract ending next year, Palace could cash in for as little as £40 million, a price tag that fits within United's financial plans.

Once labeled a misfit at Arsenal, Mika Biereth has turned heads since joining Monaco. After moving from Sturm Graz in January, the Danish forward scored 13 goals in just 15 Ligue 1 games, including three hat-tricks in February. Biereth's trajectory has skyrocketed, and if he's ready to return to England, United could seize the opportunity. He might be Amorim's wildcard.

Ollie Watkins' numbers dipped slightly this season, scoring 17 times for Aston Villa. But with Morgan Rogers and loanees like Asensio and Rashford stepping up, his role has diminished. Aged 29, Watkins may see this as the right moment for a final big move. He would add immediate firepower and act as a mentor to younger forwards like Hojlund and Zirkzee.

Despite once being close to joining Chelsea, Victor Osimhen instead spent the season on loan at Galatasaray, where he scored 36 goals, with six of them in the Europa League. Napoli may be willing to sell the Nigerian forward at a reduced price. However, his demand to maintain a €12 million net salary plus commissions could complicate any transfer. Still, if terms can be agreed, Osimhen remains a high-reward option for United's attack.