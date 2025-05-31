403
Immigrant gets detained after threatening to murder Trump
(MENAFN) U.S. immigration officials have detained a Mexican national accused of threatening to assassinate former President Donald Trump, according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the arrest in a press release on Wednesday, thanking Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and referring to the suspect as an “illegal alien.” The man, identified as 54-year-old Ramon Morales Reyes, allegedly sent a handwritten letter to ICE earlier this month, vowing to “shoot [Trump] in the head” during one of his campaign rallies.
In the letter, Morales—who blamed ICE for the deportation of his family—expressed anger at Trump and pledged to leave the U.S. voluntarily after carrying out the attack. “We are tired of this president messing with us Mexicans – we have done more for this country than you, white people,” he wrote.
Authorities say Morales has a history of illegal border crossings, entering the U.S. at least nine times between 1998 and 2005, and has a felony hit-and-run conviction. He was taken into custody the day after ICE received the letter and is currently awaiting deportation.
The arrest comes less than a year after Trump survived a failed assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a bullet grazed his ear, fatally struck a spectator, and wounded others.
Secretary Noem pointed to the recent threat as part of a disturbing pattern of political violence, referencing a recent controversy involving former FBI Director James Comey. Noem criticized the political climate, saying, “It’s time for politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric.”
Earlier this month, Trump accused Comey of subtly encouraging his assassination through a cryptic Instagram post featuring seashells arranged to spell “86 47,” which some interpreted as a veiled threat against Trump, the 47th U.S. president. The post has since been deleted, and Comey has denied any intent to promote violence. An investigation is ongoing.
