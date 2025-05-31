S J Suryah Apologizes To Actor Nani For Inadequate Response To Congratulatory Message

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 31 (IANS)Unhappy about his inadequate response to actor Nani's congratulatory tweet on winning the Telangana state government's Gaddar Telangana Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film 'Saripoda Sanivaram', actor S J Suryah on Saturday tendered an apology to actor Nani.

On Saturday, S J Suryah took to his X timeline and penned a heartfelt note of gratitude that also contained an apology.

He wrote, "Dear Natural Star @NameisNani sir ... sorry in between the shoot I tweeted so it was not a proper tweet.“Just thank you sir” won't be enough for sure .... without you and director Vivek sir support from shoot to this tweet that output not possible.... You are not only a hero on screen, even off screen too. Thank you, thank you very much for the kind words sir(sic)."

Earlier, Nani had put out a tweet congratulating S J Suryah, who had played the antagonist in the film.

Nani wrote, "Congratulations sir. you were not just a villain or supporting actor of Saripodha. You were everything. Most deserving." Responding to this tweet in a hurry, S J Suryah wrote back, "Thanks a lot Natural star Nani sir."

'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram', starring Nani and S J Suryah in the lead, was an action-thriller that emerged a huge blockbuster, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

The film helmed by 'Ante Sundaraniki' fame director Vivek Athreya also featured Priyanka Mohan, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, P. Sai Kumar, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Murali Sharma, and Ajay Ghosh in crucial roles. The film revolved around a man named Surya who fights injustices on Saturday and later, ends up clashing with a corrupt police officer named Daya.

The film was released theatrically on August 29, 2024 and received immense positive feedback from cinema lovers along with critics.

