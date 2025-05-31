403
Real Madrid Finalizes Transfer Deal for Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold
(MENAFN) Real Madrid confirmed on Friday that they have finalized a deal with Liverpool to acquire Trent Alexander-Arnold on a contract lasting six years.
The Spanish giants will pay a transfer fee of €10 million (approximately $11.32 million) to bring the 26-year-old right-back to their squad. Alexander-Arnold's current contract with Liverpool is set to expire this summer.
He is scheduled to officially join Real Madrid on June 1, just before the FIFA Club World Cup kicks off on June 14 in the United States.
Earlier this month, Alexander-Arnold revealed his plans to depart Liverpool at season’s end after dedicating two decades to the club.
"This club has been my whole life – my whole world - for 20 years. But, I have never known anything else, and this decision is about experiencing a new challenge, taking myself out of my comfort zone and pushing myself both professionally and personally," he said, explaining his choice to leave the English side.
Since debuting in 2016, Alexander-Arnold made 354 appearances, netting 23 goals and delivering 86 assists for the Reds. During his tenure, he secured two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, and two League Cups.
