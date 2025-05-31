403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US court stops Trump’s tariffs
(MENAFN) The U.S. Court of International Trade has ruled that former President Donald Trump exceeded his legal authority by imposing wide-ranging tariffs under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The court found that Trump improperly bypassed Congress when he introduced a 10% baseline tariff on all imported goods in early April, with even higher rates aimed at countries like China, Mexico, Canada, and EU member states.
While some of these tariffs have since been suspended amid ongoing trade negotiations, the New York-based court sided with small businesses that challenged the move, declaring that the tariffs exceeded the powers granted to the president under the IEEPA. The court emphasized that this legislation does not authorize tariffs as a means of regulating imports.
However, the ruling does not affect tariffs Trump enacted under other legal authorities, such as Section 232 of the 1962 Trade Expansion Act. That means existing 25% tariffs on foreign-made steel, aluminum, and auto parts will remain unchanged.
The court did acknowledge that under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, the president can still impose tariffs of up to 15% for 150 days on countries with significant trade imbalances with the U.S.
The White House has already filed an appeal, and legal experts expect the case could eventually be decided by the Supreme Court. Responding to the ruling, White House policy advisor Stephen Miller called the decision a “judicial coup” and accused the courts of overreach.
There are at least seven active lawsuits challenging the use of IEEPA for tariff enforcement. Plaintiffs argue that a longstanding trade deficit, which the U.S. has had for nearly five decades, does not qualify as a national emergency under the law. Several states, including Oregon, have also joined the legal effort.
Trump has long maintained that the global trade system is unfair to the U.S., claiming that aggressive tariffs are necessary to rebuild American industry and protect jobs.
While some of these tariffs have since been suspended amid ongoing trade negotiations, the New York-based court sided with small businesses that challenged the move, declaring that the tariffs exceeded the powers granted to the president under the IEEPA. The court emphasized that this legislation does not authorize tariffs as a means of regulating imports.
However, the ruling does not affect tariffs Trump enacted under other legal authorities, such as Section 232 of the 1962 Trade Expansion Act. That means existing 25% tariffs on foreign-made steel, aluminum, and auto parts will remain unchanged.
The court did acknowledge that under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, the president can still impose tariffs of up to 15% for 150 days on countries with significant trade imbalances with the U.S.
The White House has already filed an appeal, and legal experts expect the case could eventually be decided by the Supreme Court. Responding to the ruling, White House policy advisor Stephen Miller called the decision a “judicial coup” and accused the courts of overreach.
There are at least seven active lawsuits challenging the use of IEEPA for tariff enforcement. Plaintiffs argue that a longstanding trade deficit, which the U.S. has had for nearly five decades, does not qualify as a national emergency under the law. Several states, including Oregon, have also joined the legal effort.
Trump has long maintained that the global trade system is unfair to the U.S., claiming that aggressive tariffs are necessary to rebuild American industry and protect jobs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment