Trump Lauds Musk as He Leaves DOGE, Says He ‘Really Not Leaving’
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump lauded billionaire Elon Musk on Friday as the entrepreneur prepares to officially step down from his brief government position. Despite Musk’s departure, Trump assured reporters in the Oval Office that the X owner will continue to play a significant role in the administration’s initiatives.
Trump explained that "many of the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) people" will remain on board, emphasizing that "Elon's really not leaving. He's going to be back and forth."
He praised Musk’s contribution to the country as unparalleled in recent history, stating, "But Elon’s service to America has been without comparison in modern history." Trump also highlighted that Musk is "already running one of the most innovative car companies in the world."
At the same news briefing, Musk clarified that his involvement was always intended to be temporary. He remarked, "This is not the end of DOGE, but really the beginning," and noted, "my time as a special government employee necessarily had to end. It was a limited time thing. It's 134 days, I believe, which ends in a few days."
Musk confidently projected that the "DOGE team will only grow stronger over time," adding, "The DOGE influence will only grow stronger."
He asserted that his team’s efforts "is permeating throughout the government," forecasting as much as "a trillion dollars of savings and reduction in a trillion dollars of waste and fraud reduction."
Currently, DOGE’s internal figures estimate total savings at $175 billion, a notable decrease from Musk’s initial $2 trillion forecast.
