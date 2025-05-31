Discomfort Has A Way Of Showing You Just How Much You Are Capable Of, Says Samantha
The actress, who is known for sharing her takeaways from life's experiences on social media in the hope that it will help her followers, took to her her Instagram page to put out a video of her lifting a bar of 90 kgs.
The actress wrote, "Everytime, I've moved beyond what felt safe or familiar, I've discovered something new about myself."
She further said, " It's not easy, but discomfort has a way of showing you just how much you're capable of. Today, it looked like lifting 90 kgs-- something I never thought I could do, until I did."
The actress pointed out, "Strength builds quietly -- until one day, you're lifting 100. Not bad for someone who once struggled with jar lids. "
Samantha also disclosed that of late, she had been choosing the stretch over the shortcut as she said growth wasn't about doing more. "It's about doing what you believe in. Even if it's slower. Even if it's harder. That's where it feels real."
The actress also shared a quote of Rumi that read, "As you start to walk on the way, the way appears." She added, "Clarity doesn't come before action. It comes from action."
The actress also pointed out that rest was a requirement.
She wrote, " I'm learning that rest isn't a reward. It's a requirement."
It may be recalled that Samantha recently turned producer with the film 'Subham'. The actress in a recent interview to IANS had said that she wants to make stories that resonate with modern women.
“I really do want to champion projects that resonate with the modern woman and I'm really excited to help shape these stories and shape stories that reflect our perspectives and do that with an incredible amount of authenticity and depth,” she had said.
'Subham,' produced by her production banner Tralala Moving Pictures, was a family entertainer packed with humor, horror and suspense. The film, helmed by Praveen Kandregula, starred Shriya Kontham and Charan Peri.
