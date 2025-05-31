Delhi Police Crack Rs 10 Lakh Heist In Rohini, Arrest Six Accused
Six accused have been arrested, and Rs 8.68 lakh has been recovered from their possession, the police said.
The incident occurred on May 21, when a PCR call was received reporting that one Kuldeep Kumar had been robbed of Rs 10 lakh near Maharaja Agrasen Marg, opposite the Power House in Sector-3, Rohini.
The victim, an employee of a chartered accountancy firm, was returning to his office after collecting the cash from a trading company in Avantika Market, Rohini.
According to the police, two men on a motorcycle intercepted the victim's bike and snatched the bag containing the cash before fleeing. A case was registered at South Rohini Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
A team led by Inspector Gyaneshwar Singh was constituted to investigate the case.
CCTV footage along the victim's route revealed that another motorcycle with three youths was trailing him. The suspects were identified as Jatin Tiwari alias Langda, a resident of Vijay Vihar, and Rahul, a resident of Rithala.
The motorcycle used in the crime was registered in the name of Ravinder of Rithala village.
On May 22, Jatin Tiwari, 22, was arrested and confessed that after the robbery he handed the stolen bag to his accomplice Prince alias Lallu, who was riding with Arslan Pathan and Kapil Patel.
Tiwari further revealed that they were tipped off about the cash by Yogender Singh alias Raja, a former employee of the same CA firm.
Subsequently, the remaining accused were arrested.
With the arrest of all six accused, police recovered Rs 8.68 lakh out of the Rs 10 lakh looted.
