Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Berlin commits additional USD5.6 billion to Kiev

2025-05-31 01:43:50
(MENAFN) Germany has committed an additional €5 billion ($5.6 billion) in military aid to Ukraine, supplementing the €28 billion already provided since the conflict with Russia escalated in early 2022, the German Defense Ministry announced. The new funding will mainly support the production of long-range weapons within Ukraine, the ministry stated on Wednesday.

The announcement came as German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, alongside President Vladimir Zelensky, signed a new defense cooperation agreement in Berlin. According to the ministry, Ukraine could begin deploying some of these long-range systems within weeks, as its military personnel are already trained to use them.

In addition to supporting arms manufacturing, the funds will cover deliveries of ammunition, air defense equipment, small arms, and medical supplies from Germany.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Zelensky, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed plans for joint weapons production with Ukraine. He emphasized that there would be no restrictions on the range of these weapons, meaning they could be used against targets beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned the development, declaring that Germany’s “direct involvement” in the war is now undeniable. He warned that Berlin is repeating historical mistakes that previously led to national disaster, referencing Germany’s defeats in both World Wars.

Moscow reiterated its long-standing position that Western arms shipments to Ukraine will not deter its military goals but will instead prolong the war and increase the likelihood of direct conflict with NATO. The Kremlin also cautioned that these actions could undermine the renewed diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine, which only recently resumed after a three-year hiatus.

