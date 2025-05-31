403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CIA loses great numbers of international informants, spies
(MENAFN) The CIA is encountering increasing difficulty in recruiting foreign informants and operatives, according to a report by The Washington Post that cites current and former intelligence officials. Among the main obstacles are the widespread use of surveillance technologies and advances in facial recognition, which make it significantly harder for agents to operate covertly.
CIA Deputy Director Michael Ellis recently acknowledged that many traditional espionage tactics are outdated and require modernization. He noted that while some older methods still have value, others need to evolve to meet the demands of today’s security landscape.
The report also highlights earlier operational failures, particularly the CIA’s push to recruit Chinese officials in the 2000s—a campaign that ended disastrously when Chinese authorities dismantled the spy network, allegedly capturing or executing as many as 24 CIA assets.
The COVID-19 pandemic further hampered intelligence work by limiting in-person meetings and travel, key elements of spycraft. Now, proposed U.S. embassy closures—part of budget cuts under President Donald Trump—could shrink the agency’s global presence even more.
To attract defectors from adversarial nations like Russia and China, the CIA has turned to producing slick, cinematic-style videos for social media outreach. While some Russian viewers reportedly responded, officials declined to provide details. These recruitment efforts have been met with ridicule and satire abroad, with critics pointing out American domestic issues in response.
Within the U.S., recruitment for CIA positions has dropped significantly since 2019. The Post also noted that a recent unclassified list of new hires—disclosing first names and initials—could damage both morale and operational security.
The agency faced public backlash in 2021 over a recruitment video featuring a "cisgender Millennial" with anxiety disorder, a portrayal many viewed as unrepresentative of intelligence work. Ellis emphasized that current leadership is committed to creating a true meritocracy within the agency.
CIA Deputy Director Michael Ellis recently acknowledged that many traditional espionage tactics are outdated and require modernization. He noted that while some older methods still have value, others need to evolve to meet the demands of today’s security landscape.
The report also highlights earlier operational failures, particularly the CIA’s push to recruit Chinese officials in the 2000s—a campaign that ended disastrously when Chinese authorities dismantled the spy network, allegedly capturing or executing as many as 24 CIA assets.
The COVID-19 pandemic further hampered intelligence work by limiting in-person meetings and travel, key elements of spycraft. Now, proposed U.S. embassy closures—part of budget cuts under President Donald Trump—could shrink the agency’s global presence even more.
To attract defectors from adversarial nations like Russia and China, the CIA has turned to producing slick, cinematic-style videos for social media outreach. While some Russian viewers reportedly responded, officials declined to provide details. These recruitment efforts have been met with ridicule and satire abroad, with critics pointing out American domestic issues in response.
Within the U.S., recruitment for CIA positions has dropped significantly since 2019. The Post also noted that a recent unclassified list of new hires—disclosing first names and initials—could damage both morale and operational security.
The agency faced public backlash in 2021 over a recruitment video featuring a "cisgender Millennial" with anxiety disorder, a portrayal many viewed as unrepresentative of intelligence work. Ellis emphasized that current leadership is committed to creating a true meritocracy within the agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment