Chanakya's Wisdom On Relationships: Finding True Bonds In Tough Times
Acharya Chanakya is renowned worldwide as a popular economist and diplomat. Many people have achieved great heights in life by adopting the principles of Acharya Chanakya. Chanakya Niti is a collection of Chanakya's teachings, where he has incorporated the essence of his life experiences. This helps people find the right path and achieve success.

Relationships are tested in tough times

Just as success comes with the support of relationships and loved ones, Acharya Chanakya says that it is in bad times that we recognize who truly cares for us. In Chanakya Niti, he states that a person has three types of relationships, and their true nature is revealed only during difficult times.

A wife's support

According to Acharya Chanakya, the relationship between husband and wife is a mix of happiness and sorrow, where both support each other at every stage. It is a delicate bond, recognizable only during hardship. In bad times, a wife stands by her husband like a shadow, trying to protect him from every problem. With such a wife, a man can easily overcome difficult times.

A friend

There are two kinds of friends: those who are with you for their benefit and those who support you through thick and thin. A good, true friend is always recognized in tough times. A friend who stands by you during bad times is your true friend. It's best to end relationships with fair-weather friends.

A servant

Acharya Chanakya says a servant's true character is revealed during hard times. If your servant stands by you, they are loyal and will support you at every step. But a servant who abandons their master in bad times should never be trusted again.
