Sobhita Dhulipala Birthday: 5 Major Controversies That Almost Ended Her Career

Sobhita Dhulipala, that fiery beauty with her piercing looks and enigmatic vibe, has been no stranger to controversies herself. Although talent is hers to keep, some episodes left her career on the brink of collapse. As she marks her birthday this year in 2025, here are five big controversies that brought her under the spotlight.

5 Major controversies of Sobhita Dhulipala:

1. The Samantha Ruth Prabhu Outfit Controversy

One of the biggest scandals surrounding Sobhita was that she was accused of copying Samantha Ruth Prabhu's look in a Vogue photoshoot. There were similarities between their appearance pointed out by fans, leading to hate online. The controversy further arose based on rumors of Sobhita being in a relationship with Samantha's ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya. Though some did come to her defense, remarking that fashion crossovers are a reality, the backlash was hard.

2. Sobhita's Relationship with Naga Chaitanya Under Scanner

Sobhita's wedding to actor Naga Chaitanya in December 2024 was a matter of controversy. Since Chaitanya had earlier dated Samantha, fans assumed that Sobhita had contributed to their breakup. The trolling was severe, with critics associating her fashion scandal with her personal life. Sobhita kept her silence despite the negativity, and her work spoke volumes.

3. Accusations of Fabricating Success Stories

In 2023, Sobhita was accused of exaggerating her contributions to certain projects. Reports surfaced claiming that she had taken undue credit for creative decisions in her films and web series. While she denied the allegations, the controversy led to a temporary dip in her popularity.

4. Social Media Backlash Over Political Statements

Sobhita's outspokenness got her into trouble when she gave a comment on a controversial political topic in 2024. Her comments were taken to be provocative, resulting in public outcry. Several people demanded boycotting her works, and she had to release a clarification statement to calm the controversy.

5. Feud with a Top Director

A public rift with a celebrated director in 2025 also contributed to her woes. It was said that there were differences in creatives, which caused heated exchanges, forcing her to be removed from a high-profile project. Though she later confirmed that the choice was collectively made, the same ended up feeding gossip about her working relationships.

In spite of such controversies, Sobhita Dhulipala remains an actor in the industry. Her strength and capacity to endure problems have kept her career intact. On her birthday, fans wish her to remain a bright star with the disturbances of the past behind her.