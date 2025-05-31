Janhvi Kapoor Sparks Debate After Liking Reel Claiming Sridevi Deserved Filmfare Over Madhuri Dixit

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of the late actress Sridevi, sparked controversy by liking an Instagram video that questioned Madhuri Dixit's Filmfare win over her mother's performance.

Anything celebrities do on social media often turns into a trend or controversy. Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi, recently liked an Instagram video comparing her mother to Madhuri Dixit, sparking reactions from fans and netizens who are now questioning her intent behind the gesture.

The video features Madhuri Dixit's iconic“Dhak Dhak Karne Laga” dance from Beta alongside critical text claiming she won the Filmfare Best Actress award without deserving it. In contrast, scenes from Sridevi's Khuda Gawah are shown, praising her performance and alleging she was unfairly ignored by the awards.

In the 1992 film Khuda Gawah, Sridevi played a double role opposite Amitabh Bachchan, delivering a powerful performance and carrying the film's second half. Despite her acclaimed acting, she didn't win a Filmfare award. Instead, Madhuri Dixit won for Beta, though both films were nominated.

Janhvi Kapoor liked a reel comparing Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi, criticizing Dixit. Netizens are posting comments both criticizing and supporting Janhvi's action. Some support Madhuri's performance, while others believe Sridevi was underappreciated, with some suggesting her South Indian background might be a factor.

Others jokingly predict Janhvi will blame the Instagram algorithm, claiming she accidentally liked the reel and offering an explanation later.