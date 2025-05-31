S Jaishankar's Stern Message: Those Who 'Sponsor, Nurture, Utilise' Terrorism Should Be Made To Pay Heavy Price

MENAFN - Live Mint) External Affairs minister S Jaishankar hit out at Pakistan, asserting that India will never give in to nuclear blackmail, and those who "sponsor, nurture and utilise" terrorism should be made to pay a heavy price.

While speaking at the Convocation Ceremony of Foreign National Students at Parul University, he said,“We will never give in to nuclear blackmail. Whatever decisions have to be taken in India's national interests are taken and will continue to be taken.”

'Barbarity of killings required an exemplary response'

He mentioned,“Recently, we saw an attempt to devastate the tourism economy of Jammu and Kashmi , and an evil desire to sow the seeds of religious discord. The barbarity of the killings required an exemplary response, which was delivered... It is imperative that those who sponsor, nurture, and utilise terrorism for their ends are made to pay a high cost. That it warranted a forceful response, even after the 26/11 attack in Mumbai in 2008, is widely acknowledged."

"But times have changed, and our resolve is much stronger now. Terrorism epicentres are no longer immune. India's zero tolerance for terrorism has been manifested today through its actions..." he added.

According to PTI, he said it was“heartening to witness the understanding from other nations of our right to defend ourselves against terrorism” as India responded to Pahalgam terrorist attack.

His comments came in the wake of Operation Sindoor that India launched on May 7 in Pakistan and PoJK at 9 terror bases.

“In the international community of almost 200 nations, we do have national interest and naturally seek to advance them, but this is ought to be done with mutual understanding and mutual benefit as guiding principles. It has become a fashion in some quarters to be openly transactional when it comes to dealing with other nations. Bear in mind that some are actually practicing it in reality while preaching the opposite,” PTI quoted him as saying.

In some societies, sentiments and values hold great importance and“India belongs to that category”, he continued.

The minister further stated, "We have kept in mind our larger obligation to the world and international community. Our resources may be limited but India has a large heart. While the colonial era may be behind us, new forms of domination have emerged, misusing the opening provided by globalization, they profess to judge us all and pronounce on our credentials. One example is ill-conceived interference in the politics of nations of the global south.

India is a "rare civilisational state" that is now reasserting its rightful position among the nations of the world, he said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)