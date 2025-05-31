403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Future Electronics Launches Sugar Swap Wellness Challenge To Promote Healthier Employee Habits
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Memphis, Tennessee ( forpressrelease) May 30, 2025 – Future Electronics recently announced a new "Sugar Swap" wellness challenge, designed to help U.S. employees make healthier dietary choices while learning about the impacts of excessive sugar consumption. The initiative encouraged staff to replace one sugary snack daily with more nutritious alternatives like fresh fruit instead of candy, nuts rather than chips, or water in place of sugary drinks.
The challenge incorporated expert recommendations from the Heart and Stroke Foundation and Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which advise limiting added sugars to less than 10% of daily calories. Educational materials provided to participants explained how common foods and beverages often contain hidden sugars under names like fructose, dextrose, and maltose, while highlighting the connection between excessive sugar intake and health risks including heart disease and diabetes.
Participants who documented their involvement were entered in a raffle for wellness-themed prizes, adding an element of friendly competition to the health initiative. The program reflects Future Electronics' broader commitment to fostering workplace environments that support both professional success and personal wellbeing.
Nutrition experts emphasize that consistent small changes, like those promoted in the Sugar Swap challenge, can lead to significant long-term health improvements. Future Electronics encourages all U.S. employees who participated in this opportunity to develop healthier eating patterns, while gaining valuable knowledge about balanced nutrition and sugar awareness.
To learn about other workplace initiatives or to explore careers, visit the link below:
About Future Electronics:
Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.
Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
...
Other articles by Future Electronics
The challenge incorporated expert recommendations from the Heart and Stroke Foundation and Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which advise limiting added sugars to less than 10% of daily calories. Educational materials provided to participants explained how common foods and beverages often contain hidden sugars under names like fructose, dextrose, and maltose, while highlighting the connection between excessive sugar intake and health risks including heart disease and diabetes.
Participants who documented their involvement were entered in a raffle for wellness-themed prizes, adding an element of friendly competition to the health initiative. The program reflects Future Electronics' broader commitment to fostering workplace environments that support both professional success and personal wellbeing.
Nutrition experts emphasize that consistent small changes, like those promoted in the Sugar Swap challenge, can lead to significant long-term health improvements. Future Electronics encourages all U.S. employees who participated in this opportunity to develop healthier eating patterns, while gaining valuable knowledge about balanced nutrition and sugar awareness.
To learn about other workplace initiatives or to explore careers, visit the link below:
About Future Electronics:
Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.
Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
...
Company :-Future Electronics
User :- Jamie Singerman
Email :-...
Phone :-514-694-7710Url :-
Other articles by Future Electronics
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment