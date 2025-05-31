Weather Dept Predicts Heavy Rains In Nilgiris, Ghats In Coimbatore, Southern Districts Of TN

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 31 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted heavy rains in Nilgiris, Ghat areas of Coimbatore and southern districts of Tamil Nadu including Theni, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, and Tirunelveli.

These regions, have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past week due to the orographic effect, which enhances precipitation.

However following a prolonged and intense wet spell that brought heavy and unprecedented rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu, particularly in the Nilgiris and the Western Ghats, the southwest monsoon is expected to take a significant break starting June 1.

According to the RMC, this lull in monsoon activity is likely to last for at least 10 days.

The shift in weather conditions is attributed to the weakening of the weather system over the Bay of Bengal, which has significantly reduced the intensity of rainfall across the state.

With the system losing steam, meteorologists expect drier conditions to prevail over most parts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

In the past 24 hours, Chinnakalar in Coimbatore district recorded the highest rainfall at 13 cm, followed closely by Nalumukku and Oothu in Tirunelveli district, and Valparai in Coimbatore, each registering 12 cm of rain.

Meanwhile, in the northern parts of the state, rainfall was more subdued.

Tiruttani recorded 23 mm of rain till 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Chennai, too, experienced moderate showers with Nungambakkam receiving 25 mm and Meenambakkam 19.5 mm of rainfall.

The recent rainfall has brought much-needed respite to several parched regions, replenishing water bodies and boosting agricultural prospects.

However, authorities have advised caution in the hilly areas due to the risk of landslides and waterlogging.

With the monsoon likely to pause for over a week, weather experts urge the public to use this break to prepare for the next active phase, which is expected to resume mid-June.