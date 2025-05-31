Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Former Idps Go Back To Their Native Lands In Lachin's Baylik (PHOTO/VIDEO)

2025-05-31 12:06:21

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Today, another group of former internally displaced persons, consisting of families temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, pioneer camps, and administrative buildings in various territories of Azerbaijan, was sent to the city of Lachin's Baylik, Trend reports.

At this stage, another 38 families (153 people) moved to the Lachin's Baylik.

Lachin residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Currently, more than 43,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, as well as specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

