Pakistan Representatives To Visit US Next Week, Trade Deal With India 'Very Close': Donald Trump
Trump , yet, again, stressed his claim about the US mediating a“ceasefire” between India and Pakistan through trade and not bullets.Also Read | 'Elon willingly accepted abuse because...': Trump bids farewell | Top 10 points
He said,“I think the deal I'm most proud of is the fact that we're dealing with India, we're dealing with Pakistan, and we were able to stop potentially a nuclear war through trade as opposed through bullets.”
“You know, normally they do it through bullets. We do it through trade. So I'm very proud of that. Nobody talks about it. But we had a very nasty potential war going on between Pakistan and India. And now, if you look, they're doing fine,” Trump said.
Trump has been taking the credit for brokering the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, asserting that he used trade as a negotiation tactic.Also Read | Trump-Musk press conference LIVE: Trump says Musk will be 'back & forth' at DOGE
However, India has maintained that the bilateral understanding reached between India and Pakistan on May 10 was through direct talks and no third party was involved.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in an interview earlier this May that it's natural that when two countries are engaged in a conflict, other countries in the world "call up and try to sort of indicate their concern".Also Read | PM Modi chairs high-level meet on Pahalgam attack; Jaishankar, Doval present
"But the cessation of firing and military action was something which was negotiated directly between India and Pakistan," Jaishankar reiterated in an interview with Dutch public broadcasters NOS.
The cross-firing between India and Pakistan had started after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, following the Pahalgam terror attack, conducting precision strikes on terror infrastructure across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment